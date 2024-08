Response Plus Holding revenue surges 24% in H1 2024

Response Plus Holding (RPM), the largest pre-hospital care and emergency medical services provider in the UAE and KSA, has released its interim H1 2024 results, with a 24 percent revenue surge year-on-year (YoY) to AED209.88 million. In a statement today, RPM said its net profit after tax was AED27.1...