Salik's H1 2024 net profit reaches AED544.8 million

The Board of Directors of Salik Company PJSC (Salik), Dubai’s exclusive tollgate operator, chaired by Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board, today announced the Company’s financial results for Q2 2024 and H1 2024, generating a net profit after tax of AED544.8 million in H1 2024.Salik delivered a ver...