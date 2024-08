RTA completes maintenance of 2,173 lighting units on cycling, e-scooter tracks

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed the maintenance of 2,173 lighting units across four cycling and e-scooter tracks in Dubai. The tracks include Al Qudra, Jumeirah, Nad Al Sheba, and Mirdif and Mushrif cycling and e-scooter tracks. RTA is committed to providing safe pathways and c...