TAQA Group reports AED 4.4 billion net income for H1 2024

ABU DHABI, 14th August, 2024 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (“TAQA” or “the Group”) reported its earnings for the period ending 30 June 2024. TAQA delivered solid financial results, supported by stable returns from its Transmission & Distribution business and further strengthened by ...