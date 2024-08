Norway wealth fund profits $138 billion in H1 as AI demand lifts tech

RENDAL, Norway,14th August, 2024 (WAM) – Norway's $1.7 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, posted a profit of 1.48 trillion Norwegian crowns ($138 billion) in the first half of the year as stock markets rose, the fund said on Wednesday."The result was mainly driven by the technology ...