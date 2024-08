Rashid Al Qamzi aims for back-to-back grand prix victories in UIM Powerboating F2 World Championship in Lithuania

KLAIPĖDA,14th August, 2024 (WAM) – Rashed Al Qemzi is aiming for a second successive victory in Lithuania at the weekend to propel Team Abu Dhabi towards a standout triumph in the 2024 UIM F2 World Championship.Chasing a place in the record books as the first five-time winner of the F2 world driver...