ADREC announces H1 record-breaking FDI in Abu Dhabi's real estate sector at AED 3.28 billion

ABU DHABI,14th August, 2024 (WAM) – The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), the custodian and regulator of Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector, announced today that the Abu Dhabi real estate market has recorded a remarkable 225% surge in foreign direct investment for the first half of 2024 compared t...