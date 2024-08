Watania International Holding announces net profit of AED 7.9 million in H1 2024

DUBAI,14th August, 2024 (WAM) – Watania International Holding PJSC (DFM: WATANIA; ‘WIH’ or the ‘Company’), reported today a net profit of AED 7.9 million as part of its preliminary consolidated results for the first half of 2024 ended 30 June.Financial Updates (H1 2024):• Net profit reached AED 7....