Abdullah bin Salem receives Sharjah Falconers Club's delegation

SHARJAH, 14th August, 2024 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, has welcomed a delegation from the Sharjah Falconers Club's Board of Directors, at the Ruler's Office. The delegation was led by Mohammed Khalifa Al Badwawi, Chairman of the Sharjah Falc...