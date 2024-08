UAE Team Emirates' Wellens dominates time trial at Tour of Pola

UAE Team Emirates' Tim Wellens secured his victory on the stage 2 Time Trial at the Tour of Poland.The Belgian champion clocked a blistering time of 23’59” for the 15.4km course which was a gradual rolling climb from Mysłakowice to the finish in Karpacz.UAE had plenty to write home about, placing four...