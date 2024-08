UAE leaders condole with King of Jordan over passing of former Prime Minister

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, over the passing of former Prime Minister Zaid Samir al-Rifai.His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Presiden...