Russia to host final of KARDO International Street Culture and Sports Award

MOSCOW, 15th August, 2024 (WAM) – From 22 to 25 August, Stavropol will host the final of the VII International Street Culture and Sports Award (KARDO), TV BRICS, which acts as an international media partner of the event, reported."About 2500 people from our country, near and far abroad will come to...