Amanat delivers revenue growth of 17%, announces interim dividend of AED 75 mn

DUBAI, 15th August, 2024 (WAM) – Amanat Holdings PJSC (“Amanat” or the “Company”) (DFM symbol: AMANAT), the leading healthcare and education listed investment company, announced its financial results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2024 (H1 2024).Revenue grew by 17% year-on-year to AED 433 mi...