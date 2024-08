Business aviation movements at Dubai south continue to grow, record 7% increase in H1 2024

DUBAI,15th August, 2024 (WAM) – The Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) at Dubai South continues to achieve outstanding private jet movements, with 8,472 movements in the first six months of 2024, a growth of 7% over the same period in 2023. This achievement reflects the growing maturity of t...