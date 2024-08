Salama reports a 67% increase in net profit in H1 2024

DUBAI, 15th August, 2024 (WAM) – Islamic Arab Insurance Company (DFM listing: “Salama”), UAE’s largest Takaful solutions provider, has reported a net profit of AED 20.53 million, compared to AED 12.26 million during the same period in 2023. In line with the company’s commitment to delivering core b...