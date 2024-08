DP World's revenue grew by 3.3% to $9,335 million in HI 2024

DUBAI, 15th August, 2024 (WAM) – DP World Limited today announced resilient financial results for the first six months to 30 June 2024. On a reported basis, revenue grew by 3.3% to $9,335 million while adjusted EBITDA3 decreased by 4.3% to $2,497 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.8%. Like...