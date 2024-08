75% of pavilions for Al Ain Book Festival 2024 booked: ALC

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) announced that 75 percent of pavilions for the Al Ain Book Festival 2024 had been booked, just one week after opening the registration period for the upcoming 15th edition, set to take place from 18th to 24th November at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al A...