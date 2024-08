Ajman real estate market soars with AED2 billion in July transactions, up 42.85%

The real estate market in Ajman continues its upward trend, recording 1468 real estate transactions in July with a total value of over AED2 billion, a growth of 42.85 percent year-on-year.Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of Ajman's Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation, said that the...