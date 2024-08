Dubai AI & Web3 Festival signs six partnerships with leading global companies

The Dubai AI Hanane El Mir, Senior Vice President - AI, Oracle; Kamran Arki, Founder Andrew Drylie, Investment Manager at Quadri Ventures; Tom Dixon, Global Head of Sales of VeUP; Dana Yoo, Director, Strategic Planning, AVATARMADE CO LTD; and Ahmed Jamal, Regional Key Account Manager - MEA Region...