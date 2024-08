Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 30th Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival - Masters

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, today inaugurated the 30th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival at the St. Regis Corniche Hotel.Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zaye...