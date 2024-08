Abdullah bin Zayed, Al Safadi discuss serious repercussions of storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli extremists

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed with Ayman Al Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan, the serious repercussions of the storming and violations committed at Al Aqsa Mosque by Israe...