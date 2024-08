ADIHEX 2024 features falconry, RVs, tech innovations

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, Capital Events, a division of ADNEC Group, announced that the 21st edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX), ...