Euro area international trade in goods registers a surplus €22.3 bn in June

BRUSSELS, 17th August, 2024 (WAM) – The first estimates of euro area balance showed a €22.3 bn surplus in trade in goods with the rest of the world in June 2024, compared with €18.0 bn in June 2023, data released by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union showed.The euro area exports...