Continuing conflicts will plunge region into relentless cycle of instability: Egyptian President

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with France’s Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Stéphane Séjourné, and his accompanying delegation. The meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates, Dr. Badr Abdel-Atty.Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador A...