Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets Ethiopian Foreign Minister, witnesses signing ceremony of renewable energy agreement

ADDIS ABABA,18th August, 2024 (WAM) – Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with Taye Atsekelasie, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia, in the capital Addis Ababa. The two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation in vari...