UAE athletes win 12 medals at 5th West Asian Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship

MUSCAT, 18th August, 2024 (WAM) – UAE athletes shined at 5th West Asian Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship, securing 12 colourful medals, including 7 in the final day (two gold, two silver and three bronze).The two-day championship, which was held in Muscat, Oman, and concluded today, featured 27...