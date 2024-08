Muslim Council of Elders orgaises cultural seminar at International Istanbul Arabic Book Fair

ISTANBUL, 18th August, 2024 (WAM) – At the International Istanbul Arabic Book Fair, the Muslim Council of Elders's booth organised a cultural seminar titled "The Role of the Muslim Council of Elders in Promoting Intra-Muslim Dialogue." The seminar was presented by Dr. Samir Boudinar, Director of t...