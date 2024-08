Ru’ya, Careers UAE 2024: Pioneering the future of work for young UAE Nationals

DUBAI, 18th August, 2024 (WAM) – The future of work for Emirati youth will be at the heart of this year’s Ru’ya, Careers UAE (Ru’ya), the leading recruitment, skills development and networking forum empowering young Emiratis, which will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre from 24th-26th Septembe...