McNulty smashes Vuelta time trial to take leaders jersey

SPAIN, 18th August, 2024 (WAM) -- UAE Team Emirates' Brandon McNulty put in the ride of his life to secure a narrow victory in the stage 1 time trial from Lisbon to Oeiras at the Vuelta España.The American cyclist expertly navigated the parcours ahead of second place Mathias Vacek (Lidl-Trek) by ju...