UAE's Mohammed Mardi wins Arab Muaythai Fight Night champion in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI,18th August, 2024 (WAM) – Mohammed Mardi, the national Muay Thai team player, presented the UAE with the title of “Arab Belt” in the “Welterweight” category (under-middleweight), at the conclusion of the Arab Fight Night Muay Thai Championship at Space 42 Arena in Al Raha Beach, Abu Dhabi...