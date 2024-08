IGCF 2024 to host Bear Grylls, Maya Ghazal, Zachery Dereniowski

The 13th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2024), organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), will bring together three inspirational speakers whose transformative visions and journeys have made a global impact.Scheduled for September 4-5 at the Expo Cen...