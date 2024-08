World Humanitarian Day: UAE, United States, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, African Union and UN issue joint statement on Sudan

ABU DHABI, 19th August, 2024 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates, United States, Switzerland, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the African Union, and the United Nations have issued the following joint statement on Sudan on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day:“We started today with a moment of sil...