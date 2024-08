UAE banks' ATMs increased by 15, totalling 4,669 at end of Q1 2024

ABU DHABI, 19th August (WAM) - The aggregate number of ATMs of banks operating in the UAE increased by 15, reaching 4,669 ATMs at the end of Q1 2024, according to the latest statistics from the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE).The increase in ATMs in the UAE reflects the rapid technological and struc...