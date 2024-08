ADNEC Group celebrates milestone achievement as Abu Dhabi Summer Sports welcomes 100,000th visitor

ADNEC Group has announced a significant milestone for Abu Dhabi Summer Sports (ADSS) and Al Ain Summer Sports (AASS) as the events welcomed its 100,000th visitor this summer, underscoring the events' success in fostering a vibrant, active community in the UAE capital.Now in their third and second editions r...