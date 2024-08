ADNOC, PETRONAS and Storegga to collaborate on offshore carbon capture and storage in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, 20th August, 2024 (WAM) – ADNOC, PETRONAS and Storegga announced today the signing of a Joint Study and Development Agreement (JSDA) to evaluate the carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions storage capabilities of saline aquifers and the construction of carbon capture and storage (CCS) facilitie...