Sharjah Media City launches Shams eSports Championship

Sharjah Media City (Shams) announced the organisation of the Shams eSports Championship, at Shams Business Centre, from 23-25 August 2024.This comes as part of Shams’ efforts to enhance the status of these games and eSports in the emirate of Sharjah and the UAE.The championship will be held in coope...