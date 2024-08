UAE airports handle 71.75 million passengers, 2.16 million tonnes of cargo in H1 2024

Passenger traffic at the UAE's airports surged by 14.2 percent in the first half of 2024. During this period, the airports handled over 71.75 million passengers, compared to 62.79 million in the same timeframe last year.Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Civil Aviation Author...