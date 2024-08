WTO welcomes Comoros as 165th member

GENEVA, 21st August, 2024 (WAM) – Comoros joined the WTO on 21 August as its 165th member, after 17 years of negotiating its accession terms with WTO members. It is the 10th least-developed country (LDC) to accede to the WTO through negotiations. Comoros also announced its formal acceptance of the W...