U.S. crude oil production projected to grow to average of 13.7 mbpd in 2025: EIA

WASHINGTON, 21st August, 2024 (WAM) – Crude oil production in the United States will grow to an average of 13.7 million barrels per day (b/d) and marketed natural gas production will grow to an average of 114.3 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in 2025, according to the latest Short-Term Energy Out...