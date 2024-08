Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports up by 10.5% in Q2 2024

RIYADH, 22nd August, 2024 (WAM) – Saudi Arabia's non-oil exports increased by 10.5 per cent during the second quarter of 2024, compared to the second quarter of 2023, the General Authority for Statistics (GAS) announced. The International Trade Bulletin for the second quarter of 2024, according to t...