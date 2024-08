₹10m compensation for families of 17 people killed in Indian pharma factory blast

ANAKAPALLI, Andhra Pradesh, India, 22nd August, 2024 (WAM) -- Southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh announced ₹10 million (US$119,136/ AED437,575) each to the families of 17 workers who were killed in an explosion on Wednesday at a pharma factory in Anakapalli in the state, Asian News Internationa...