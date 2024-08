Sharjah Ruler directs allocation of beach for women in Khorfakkan's Al Luluyah area

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the allocation of a 500-metre beach for women in Al Luluyah area of Khorfakkan, providing them with complete privacy.The project will include a service building that includes a cafe, a medical cl...