Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services unveils new facilities for 2024-2025 academic year

Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS) is set to welcome students with disabilities to its new facilities in Al Badeea, Al Barashi, for the 2024-2025 academic year.This marks the completion of the first phase of a project supported by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi and aligned...