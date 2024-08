Indian passenger bus with 40 onboard plunges into Nepal river, 14 bodies retrieved

KATHMANDU, 23rd August, 2024 (WAM)-- An Indian passenger bus with at least 40 people onboard plunged into a river in Nepal's Tanahun district early on Friday, a spokesperson for Nepal's Armed Police Force said. Asian News International (ANI) quoted Kumar Neupane, a spokesperson for the Armed Police ...