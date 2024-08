World Utilities Congress 2024 to take place in Abu Dhabi on 16 September

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the 3rd World Utilities Congress, hosted by Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), will take place in Abu Dhabi from 16th-18th September 2024 at ADN...