Saudi Arabia expects rainfall in Makkah Region until Tuesday

Saudi Arabia's National Centre for Meteorology has forecasted moderate to heavy rainfall in the Makkah Region, including Taif, Maysan, Adham, Al-Kamil, Al-Aradiyat, Al-Layth, and Al-Qunfudah, from Friday to Tuesday. Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that the Civil Defence urged everyone to exercise ...