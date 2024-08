ICBA demonstrates transformative agricultural project in Karakalpakstan funded by ADFD

KARAKALPAKSTAN, Uzbekistan; 23rd August, 2024 (WAM) -- The International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA) participated in a ceremony attended by Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, to demonstrate its major multi-year project focused on increasing the productivity of d...