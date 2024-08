NMDC Group to list NMDC Energy on ADX

ABU DHABI, 23rd August, 2024 (WAM) – The Board of Directors of NMDC Group PJSC has approved to list NMDC Energy PJSC on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and sell a portion of the Group's shares in NMDC Energy PJSC through a public subscription.This came during a virtual meeting the Group's b...