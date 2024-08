SGCA 2024 shortlists 46 finalists amid highest number of entries in its history

SHARJAH, 23rd August, 2024 (WAM) – The Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) has unveiled the Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA 2024) shortlist, featuring 46 candidates from 12 countries competing across 22 awards, grouped into five main categories. The announcement follows a record-bre...