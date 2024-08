UAE qualify for semi-finals of Badminton Asia U17 & U15 Junior Championships 2024 in China

CHENGDU, China, 23rd August, 2024 (WAM) – UAE national junior badminton team player, Rayan Malhan, today qualified for the semi-finals of the Badminton Asia U17 & U15 Junior Championships 2024., currently being held in the Chinese city of Chengdu.He will face a Chinese player in the under-15 catego...